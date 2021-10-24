Milford Board of Education District 1 candidate: Wally Hauck

Party: Unaffiliated

Are you an incumbent? (If yes, how many years in office): No

Current job: Sr. VP of Service Culture Skills DBA Communico Westport CT

Volunteering background, if any: Knights of Columbus, Rotary Club of Bridgeport, Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce

Education: Bachelors University of Pennsylvania; MBA Iona College; PhD Warren National University

If elected, what will be your primary focus — budget, curriculum, another topic?

Curriculum, budget, and student success. Milford graduates have a 69 percent reading proficiency and 58 percent math proficiency (at grade level) but 93 percent graduation. How can the current BOE explain this contradiction while spending money and time on critical race theory (CRT) and/or social emotional learning (SEL)?

What is your stance on the recent calls by some for more input in the curriculum? Do you feel the curriculum is proper, any issues or changes needed in your mind?

The curriculum is destructive to the attitude and performance of our students and needs an overhaul.

Your thoughts on the school budget — how it stands now for what is needed in the schools?

Catholic School enrollment is rising and home schooling is increasing. The BOE has lead a set of policies that are driving its most important customers (parents) away from their services. This is a formula for failure and budget dysfunction. All candidates can also respond about their reasons for running, time they have lived in the city, and why they are best for the role.

I have lived in the city for 21 years. My company helps leaders of businesses to attract and keep customers. The school system needs these skills. Our most important asset (our kids) are being abused with CRT and SEL.