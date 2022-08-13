Milford Black Business Alliance gets $100K federal boost

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MILFORD — The Black Business Alliance has received a financial boost it hopes to turn into a windfall for Black business owners throughout the state.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal visited the alliance offices at Connecticut Post Mall Tuesday to present the group a $100,000 federal grant for its “Black Business Funding Superhighway” — an initiative that supports Black-owned businesses through financial literacy training, loan application support and networking opportunities.