Milford Bank Foundation offers grants to nonprofits

The foundation assists not-for-profit organizations in the Milford and Stratford communities.

Grants may range from $125 to $2,000 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, with a total of $16,100 to be awarded. To download a form, visit milfordbank.com/inside-the-bank/the-milford-bank-foundation/.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 15. Submit proposals to Jorge Santiago, The Milford Bank Foundation, 33 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460.