Milford Arts Council welcomes singer/songwriter Antje Dukovet

Antje Dukovet. Antje Dukovet. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Arts Council welcomes singer/songwriter Antje Dukovet 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Arts Council (the MAC) presents singer/songwriter Antje Dukovet Oct. 3, from 8 to 10 p.m., on the MACLive stage, 40 Railroad Ave.

Antje has won some of the top songwriting awards including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious, Kerrville (TX) “Best New Folk Award” and in one of the nation's top music markets, she won the Boston Music Award for “Outstanding Folk Act,” three of the top prizes in the singer/songwriter world.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Performances are BYOEEE — Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment, but concessions also are available in the MAC’s Speakeasy Lounge.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information call 203-878-6647 or go to milfordarts.org.