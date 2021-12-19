Milford Arts Council starting 2022 with Deadgrass for a double show

MILFORD — The Milford Art Council has announced a Deadgrass double show on Jan. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. at the Milford Arts Center building in Milford.

The Milford Arts Center is hosting the performances at its building. The building is located at 40 Railroad Ave. South. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, or to purchase a ticket to the shows, visit milfordarts.org.

Deadgrass is a string band adventure through guitarist Jerry Garcia’s musical world. Deadgrass will be doing two distinct shows as the five piece string band that also consists of: Russ Gottlieb on the banjo, Kensuke Shoji on the fiddle, C. Joseph Lanzbom on guitars, David Richards on bass, and yours truly, Jerry Garcia, on the mandolin, acoustic guitar, and singing vocals.

Attendees will be able to stay well, and feel good at the performance, as Deadgrass celebrates, and interprets the music of Garcia, drawing from bands such as: Old and In The Way, JGB, Jerry's Jug Band and The Grateful Dead.

“When Deadgrass has previously played at The MAC they have sold out with more people still wanting tickets. Now with our lowered seating capacity due to the pandemic guidelines we figured it was best to have a double show to allow as many people to see Deadgrass as we can, and the band agreed,” Milford Arts Council Marketing Specialist Meg Carriero said.

The Milford Arts Council requires everyone to be fully vaccinated or show a negative covid test within 72 hours of entry and to wear a mask when walking around The MAC, according to Carriero.

“All of our volunteers and staff are vaccinated and will be masked throughout the event,” Carriero said. “We want to provide a safe environment for patrons to enjoy really special nights out.”

The center has brought back concessions so no outside food or beverages are allowed in. Milford’s own Strega provides charcuterie boxes which people can pre-order with their table reservation and Good Morning Cupcake, another small business in Milford, provides sugar cookies which can be purchased at the concession stand.