Milford Arts Council starting 2022 with Deadgrass for a double show
The Milford Art Council has announced a Deadgrass double show on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. at the Milford Arts Center building in Milford. Deadgrass is a string band adventure through guitarist Jerry Garcia’s musical world. Deadgrass will be doing two distinct shows as the five piece string band that also consists of: Russ Gottlieb on the banjo, Kensuke Shoji on the fiddle, C. Joseph Lanzbom on guitars, David Richards on bass, and yours truly, Jerry Garcia, on the mandolin, acoustic guitar, and singing vocals. The members of the Deadgrass string band are shown.
MILFORD — The Milford Art Council has announced a Deadgrass double show on Jan. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. at the Milford Arts Center building in Milford.
The Milford Arts Center is hosting the performances at its building. The building is located at 40 Railroad Ave. South. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, or to purchase a ticket to the shows, visit milfordarts.org.