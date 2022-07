This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD - The Milford Arts Council’s Eastbound Theatre is presenting a new series, Plays in Development.

The first play in this new series will be Beatriz Allen’s When Tomorrow Comes. The cast features Rachel Babcock, Sam Mink, Carolyn Savoia, Jennifer Ju, and Richard Warren. Fredda Takacs, Tom Rushen, and Danielle Hartog will understudy.

“Eastbound Theatre has been an integral part of The MAC’s existence and we’re excited to have them bring this new series to The MAC audience,” said Meg Carriero, MAC Marketing Specialist.

“I think this will be a really great series for our audiences to see new works in their early stages and then perhaps later down the line see these become full productions,” Carriero added.

The staged reading will take place at The MAC on Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

When Tomorrow Comes is the story of two families; the sacrifices and extreme lengths they will go to to give their disabled children a chance at a fulfilling life. There will be a moderated feedback session after the performance.

All MAC volunteers and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID. For those who show proof of vaccination against COVID masks are now optional.

The concessions are now open, so no outside food or beverages are allowed. Milford’s own Strega Restaurant provides charcuterie boxes which you can pre-order with your table reservation. Additionally at the performance there be other food options available for purchase.

When Tomorrow Comes is hosted by The Milford Arts Council. This event is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

