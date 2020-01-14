Milford Arts Council seeks member artists for show

Milford Arts Council is calling all MAC Member artists for a non-juried, open-themed exhibit of 2-dimensional media (painting, photography, collage) which will be held from Feb. 6 through March 13. This exhibit, formerly known as the Member/Resident Exhibit, is offered to MAC members only this year as a way to show appreciation.

The Member Exhibit showcases the work of Milford Arts Council members. All skill levels are welcome, and up to three pieces will be accepted. Art must not exceed 24” x 36” in measurements or 25 lbs. in weight. Work may be marked for sale or not for sale.

Artists who would like to become a MAC member may do so for $35 at milfordarts.org/join-us-2. Membership provides discounts and other benefits and helps Milford Arts Council to thrive.

The Milford Arts Council will receive art at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford on Jan. 17, from 4-6 p.m. and Jan. 18, from 10 a.m.-noon. Up to three recent and original 2-dimensional works will be accepted; must be wired for hanging; no exceptions. All skill levels are welcome.

Submission fee is $20 for the first piece and $5 for each additional piece. A reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5:30-7 p.m.

This exhibit will be judged by the MAC staff for Best Use of Color, Best Photography, Best B & W, Most Creative, and Best in Show. MAC patrons will select a special People’s Choice Award. Winners will have their artwork hung on the MAC walls during the Milford Photo Expo which runs through May 2020.

More information can be found at milfordarts.org.