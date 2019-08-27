Milford Arts Council seeks fiber artists for juried exhibition

Fiber art. Fiber art. Photo: Milford Arts Council Contributed Photo. Photo: Milford Arts Council Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Arts Council seeks fiber artists for juried exhibition 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Milford Arts Council calls all artists to submit their work for an open-themed juried exhibition of fiber art. Artists who quilt, weave, stitch, knit, or do any kind of work with textiles should submit their small to medium sized two dimensional art intended for wall display with strong emphasis on art over craft. Creative strength in design, composition, usage of color and texture will be used as criteria during the judging process. Cash awards will be presented at a reception on Oct. 3, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South.

This exhibit will be judged by Ruben Marroquin, an artist and textile/surface designer from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Ruben studied at the National Textile Workshop in Paris, France and started his career while studying painting at the Reveron Fine Arts School in Caracas, Venezuela in the late 90s. Marroquin works primarily with textiles, enhancing the graphic elements of linear pliable materials through a unique sculptural approach. His process has evolved over two decades from traditional hand embroidery to large scale installations with renowned interior designers. Marroquin continues to teach weaving workshops in schools, sharing his expertise and involvement with the craft with students of all ages.

Submission details and fees may be found online at milfordarts.org or by calling 203-878-6647.