Milford Arts Council seeks artwork for figurative exhibit

Painting by Clare Spooner.

Milford Arts Council, the MAC challenges artists to enter a juried figurative exhibit of 2- and 3-dimensional original artwork to be displayed at The MAC’s Firehouse Gallery in Walnut Beach. All work must be original and not previously exhibited at the MAC or Firehouse Gallery.

This juried exhibit asks artists to explore, interpret and draw inspiration from the human figure. Artists may submit artwork through painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, mixed media or fiber. The work can be representational or abstract. Framed dimensions for 2-dimensional work: 24” x 36” (maximum size), must be framed and wired for hanging.

Deadline for online digital submissions is midnight on Dec. 27. Delivery of accepted works and in-person submissions is Jan. 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach.

Submission fee is $25/one or $35/two for nonmembers. MAC members receive a $5 discount.

A reception will be held at The Firehouse Gallery on Jan. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. Cash awards will be given to 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place and will be presented at the reception. The exhibit will be on view from Jan. 16 through Feb. 8, at The Firehouse Gallery, during gallery hours, Saturday and Sunday, from noon-4 p.m.

To learn more, visit milfordarts.org/figurative-exhibit-lp.