Milford Arts Council seeks artists for juried exhibit

Artwork by Clare Spooner. Artwork by Clare Spooner. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Arts Council seeks artists for juried exhibit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Milford Arts Council, the MAC challenges artists to enter a juried figurative exhibit of 2- and 3-dimensional original artwork to be displayed at The MAC’s Firehouse Gallery in Walnut Beach Milford. This juried exhibit asks artists to explore, interpret and draw inspiration from the human figure. Artists may submit artwork through painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, mixed media or fiber. The work can be representational or abstract. All work must be original, current (within 3-5 years), and not previously exhibited at the MAC or Firehouse Gallery.

Deadline for online digital submissions is 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 27. Delivery of accepted works and in-person submissions is Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. For those who are unable to submit online, hard copy submission forms also will be available.

Submission fee is $25/one or $35/two for nonmembers. MAC members receive a $5 discount.

A reception will be held at The Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Walnut Beach, Milford on Jan. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Cash awards will be given to 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place and will be presented at the reception.

The exhibit is on view from Jan. 16 through Feb. 8, at The Firehouse Gallery during gallery hours, Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Judge will be Dean Fisher who has been a painter and draughtsman for more than 30 years, and exhibited throughout the U.S. in galleries such as Hirschl & Adler Modern; The Tatistcheff Gallery, Cacciola Gallery, all in NYC; and Prographica Gallery in Seattle, Wash. Dean spent eight years in Spain, France and England painting, studying and copying the masters in major European museums as a form of study. Dean’s work can be found in collections throughout North America and Europe. He and his artist wife, Josephine Robinson, live in Milford, and conduct plein air painting workshops in the Dordogne Valley in France every fall. For more information, visit Deanfisherworkshops.com.

Works must be picked up on Feb. 8 or 9 during gallery hours. All work left for 30 days becomes property of the MAC. Artists may receive additional discounts for gallery sitting hours.

For more information, call 203-878-6647, follow on FB: MilfordArtsCouncil and Insta: milford.arts.

Last year’s winners include: Clare Spooner, first place; Ron Tonelli, second place; Marianne Holtermann, third place; and Sharon Morgio, honorable mention.