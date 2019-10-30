Milford Arts Council presents Alexis P. Suter Band

Alexis P. Suter Band performs at the MAC (Milford Arts Council), 40 Railroad Avenue South on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m.

Alexis P. Suter was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. She began singing in church at the age of four, and met the Mills Brothers and saw them perform in concert five years later. Her interest in music developed at school where she learned to play the sousaphone, and expanded her knowledge of gospel music when attending different churches in her neighborhood. She also was influenced by the work of Ruth Brown, whom she heard on her family’s radio. Suter also credited her mother as a source of musical inspiration, given that she had previously provided backing vocals for Mahalia Jackson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Harry Belafonte, Mavis Staples and Dionne Warwick among others.﻿

At the Blues Music Awards, Alexis was nominated for Best Contemporary Female Artist in 2017, The Koko Taylor Vocalist in 2015 and for Best Soul/Blues Female Vocalist in 2013, presented by The Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tenn.﻿

BYOEEE (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment) or hang out in the Speakeasy Lounge. Concessions are available all night.﻿ Doors open 7:30 p.m.

﻿﻿This MACLive event is sponsored by Berchem Moses, Attorneys and Counselors at Law.

For tickets, at $30 reserved table and $18 standing room, visit milfordarts.org/; or $35/$20 at the door. ﻿