The Milford Arts Council is entering its gala year with its own Eastbound Theatre production of comedian Lewis Black’s book “One Slight Hitch.”

The production will be directed by Kevin Pelkey and will feature Jeremy Ajdukiewicz, Sarah Brookes, Brodey Ott, Liz Graham, Jacquelyn Schultz, Aimee Zaleski, and Benjamin Zaretsky.

“We couldn’t be happier to be entering our gala year with one of our own! Eastbound Theatre has been an integral part of The MAC’s existence and we’re excited to finally welcome them back home,” Milford Arts Council Marketing Specialist Meg Carriero said. “This will be their first show indoors since the pre-pandemic days, and the cast and production crew have been working diligently and safely to bring you a really great production.”

Performances will run on weekends from Feb. 11 through Feb. 20 at the Milford Arts Council. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 8 p.m. There will also be performances Sundays at 2 p.m.

The book is set in the early 1980s decade. The book, for which the farcical comedy is based, is expected to take attendees back to the days before the coronavirus pandemic, and into the lives of a midwestern family.

The venue requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated or to show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their entry into the building, which is located at 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. The venue will also require everyone to wear a mask when they are not seated watching the production.

The venue has also brought back its concessions, thus meaning that no outside food or beverages are allowed for the productions. The Strega Restaurant, located at 9 River St., provides charcuterie boxes, which the people can pre-order with their table reservations for the dates that they are going to see the production.

Good Morning Cupcake, located at 252 Melba St., provides sugar cookies, which the people can also purchase in the theatre at the Milford Arts Council’s concession stand.

For more information or to purchase a single ticket or table for the event, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.