Milford Arts Council offering new membership perk

Milford Arts Council is offering a new membership perk to all MAC member artists and soon-to-be artists. An artist membership of $35 and up now includes an opportunity to be added to the new Artist Bank on the MAC website.

Milford Arts Council is now offering a new membership perk to all MAC member artists and soon-to-be artists. An artist membership of $35 and up now includes an opportunity to be added to the new Artist Bank on the MAC website.

The Artist Bank will be a place for artists to reach over 20,000 site visitors yearly with their own artwork, as well as support other MAC artists. The MAC is now taking submissions for the Artist Bank, asking for a hi-resolution, horizontal image of artwork, and a link to preferred personal showcase site. The link can be a website, Facebook page, Instagram account, ETSY site, or email.

Artists must be sure that they are up to date with membership dues or join now at https://milfordarts.org/join-us-2. Once a member, artists may submit a hi-resolution horizontal image and a short bio to info@milfordarts.org. Questions go to visualarts@milfordarts.org.

More artist opportunities such as an outdoor pop up exhibit on Aug. 8, a “Story of Women” exhibit in October, and an Artist to Artist support group can all be found at https://milfordarts.org/exhibits.