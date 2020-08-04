Milford Arts Council, DMBA offering local art and farm fresh produce

Milford Arts Council is calling for artists for an outdoor summer pop up exhibit on Aug. 8. Milford Arts Council is calling for artists for an outdoor summer pop up exhibit on Aug. 8. Photo: Milford Arts Council Photo: Milford Arts Council Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Arts Council, DMBA offering local art and farm fresh produce 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Arts Council and Downtown Milford Business Association are joining forces to present a morning of local art and farm fresh produce to the community Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m.-noon. The public is invited to view and purchase local art in an outdoor pop up art exhibit displayed on the fence along Constitution Drive, in between Parsons Center Veteran’s Hall and Wasson Field in Milford.

A neighboring Downtown Milford Farmers Market, sponsored by the Downtown Milford Business Association will be accessible at the same time in the parking lot behind the fences. The market, located at Wasson Field in Milford, opens at 9 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m.

Milford Arts is calling all artists to participate in their pop up art exhibit by arriving at the fence near the farmers market by 10 a.m. Artists will be provided S hooks to hang and sell their two-dimensional art to the community for one hour starting at 11 a.m. Artists should notify Milford Arts of their intent to display their work by filling out a form on the MAC’s website at https://milfordarts.org/summerpopartlp.

“We have been working hard to navigate our new reality and to reimagine and re-create the MAC within this new world,” said Paige Miglio, executive director of the arts council. “We’ve spent the last few months listening to the needs and desires of our artists, patrons, and community so that we could reshape the MAC in a way that serves as many people as possible, in new and innovative ways. Outdoor and online events are the best way to present the arts at this time, and we continue to reach out and collaborate with other community organizations such as the DMBA to make community experiences even more special.”

Masks are required for both the arts exhibit and the famers market.

The new MAC Summer Pop Up series premiered in June, offering a spontaneous visual or performing arts experience in a surprise natural setting on Saturdays at 11 a.m. The community looks out for location clues all week long and the surprise location is revealed on Friday evenings at 8. This is the first and only pop up in which the location will be known to everyone in advance.