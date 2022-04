MILFORD — Art lovers, and those looking for last-minute gifts for mom, should plan for a trip to the Milford Green next month.

The Milford Artisan Market — originally scheduled last May, but then delayed to October because of the pandemic — will take over the Green on Mother’s Day weekend, May 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to celebrate our local small business artisans at the Market,” said Alison Kosakowski, owner of Artisan Events by Ally and the event organizer. “It’s a great place to find a range of new or unique products, check out the skilled makers and tradespeople or just stop by to celebrate Mother’s Day.”

The market in May is the first one of two Milford Artisan Markets scheduled for 2022.

“There are 80 vendors secured for the market,” said market spokesperson Jocelyn Murray.

Artisan vendors will have handmade items including pottery, jewelry, wood designs, candles, fine art, resin work and specialty foods.

The market will have a balloon display for whimsical photo opportunities to celebrate Mother’s Day. There will also be face painting, airbrush tattooing for kids and a hope tree to hang messages of support and healing.

“(The market) doesn’t always fall on Mother’s Day, and since this is the first spring market for the event, we thought we would tie that in,” said Murray. “It’s great to celebrate and support these small businesses, especially after COVID, and because it coincides with Mother’s Day, it’ll be a great day to be outside and shop for Mom.”

The market will have two music areas featuring live music from the Sawtelles, Bees Deluxe and Professor B and the Army of Love. Street food will be offered from vendors including Sultan Kebab and Colossal Kielbasa, baked goods and fudge from various artisan vendors.