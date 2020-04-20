Milestones offers free parent support groups in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Milestones Behavioral Services, a nonprofit based in Milford and Orange has entered its third decade of providing education and services to individuals, 12-months to adults, with autism and/or other developmental/intellectual disabilities, while supporting their families. Milestones is offering free Parent Support Groups, in English and in Spanish via Zoom, in response to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support groups are free and open to any family with a member diagnosed with autism. English via Zoom is offered Mondays, at 1 p.m. April 20, 27; May 4, 11, 18; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. In Spanish: Wednesdays, at 1 p.m. April 22, 29; May 6, 13, 20, 27; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. RSVP to ealmodovar@mbs-inc.org to receive Zoom invite.

Milestones senior staff members Judy Palazzo, MS, BCBA, licensed behavior analyst CT, NY, Milestones vice president of Behavioral Services and Dr. Solandy Forte, PhD, LCSW, BCBA-D, licensed behavior analyst CT, MA, cirector of Milestones Family Services will facilitate these support groups. Some topics discussed might be: How do you reduce challenging behaviors at home? Dealing with uncertainty due of COVID-19?

“During this time, we must all be a resource for each other,” said Dr. Solandy.