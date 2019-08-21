Milestones Behavioral Services hires new directors

Roger Letso, co-founder and CFO of Milestones Behavioral Services, announced the hiring of two directors at the not-for-profit based in Milford and Orange. Milestones which employs more than 250 employees is a special education and support organization that provides services throughout Connecticut, across the country, and internationally.

Both positions are new to the growing not-for-profit. Theresa Bollmann, of Old Saybrook, is the director of Human Resources and Andrew Aschettino, of Branford, is the controller for this organization which currently operates from four locations.

Bollmann has more than 25 years of experience working for public, private and nonprofit organizations and comes to Milestones after a long career in HR management with Dunbar Armored, Inc. She is an active member of many professional organizations including the Society of Human Resource Management. A financial and accounting professional for 16 years, Aschettino has held positions of increased responsibility within the AIG Corporation and Yale before joining Milestones.

Milestones’ goal is to help individuals maximize their learning potential and experience an improved quality of life for themselves and their families. The staff-to-student ratio is often greater than 1:1. For more information, visit mbs-inc.org, email emcgrath@mbs-inc.org or call 203-799-4100.