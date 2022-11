MILFORD —Incumbent Kathy Kennedy appeared to be the winner Tuesday in the race against Mike Smith for the 119th state House seat.

Smith called Kennedy a couple of hours after the polls closed at 8 p.m. to concede. Unofficial results from Milford's registrars office showed Kennedy up almost 600 votes over Smith in that city.

"I spoke with Kathy and congratulated her," said Smith, a Democrat. "I'm proud of the race we ran. It was an amazing experience knocking on thousands of doors and speaking to so many residents and hearing their concerns."

Kennedy, a Republican, will once again represent the 119th district, a seat she's held since 2018 when she defeated Democrat Ellen Beatty.

"I'm thrilled to go back to Hartford and fight for the people of Milford and Orange," said Kennedy.

Kennedy thanked Smith for "running a decent and good race."

"I congratulate Kathy on her win," said Smith. "I look forward to continuing to work to make our community stronger and an even better place to live, work and raise a family."

Kennedy's top issues on the campaign trail included tax relief for residents, providing "law enforcement officers with immunity protection if they acted reasonably while performing their duties," and requiring school districts to post online "curriculum materials."

"There are so many other issues that need to be addressed as well, such as homelessness and health care and food insecurity, to name a few," she said.

This was the first time Smith had run for a senate house seat, but he was not new to the political arena, having served as an intern with former Speaker of the House Jim Amann, an assistant clerk for the Judiciary Committee, and later having worked in the governor's office.

On the campaign trail, Smith said his top issues included providing affordable, accessible health care to his constituents, including protecting a woman's right to choose.

He also spoke out about utility rates and in favor of providing more resources schools and creating a safe environment for students.

"We need to work with our educators and parents to ensure students receive the top-notch education they deserve. This includes helping students and faculty feel safer by continuing to improve and pass laws in our state to reduce the risk of gun violence," he said.