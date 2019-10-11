Mike Smith appointed secretary of Agency of Human Services

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Mike Smith as the state's next secretary of the Agency of Human Services.

Smith has been serving as interim president and CEO of the Vermont Information Technology Leaders, Inc.

His public sector career includes serving in the Vermont House of Representatives from 1977-1978 and as deputy state treasurer from 1995-1999. He also served as the secretary of administration and secretary of human services in the administration of Gov. Jim Douglas.

He succeeds Al Gobeille, who stepped down at the end of June. Martha Maksym has served as acting secretary for the last three months; Monica Hutt has served as acting deputy secretary.