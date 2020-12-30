Migrants from Bosnia camp kept in buses as relocation halted Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 4:22 a.m.
1 of10 Police officers stand by migrants as they leave to be relocated from the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. The European Union on Monday warned Bosnia that thousands of migrants face a winter without shelter, and it urged the country's bickering political authorities to set aside their differences and take action. Kemal Softic/AP Show More Show Less
BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds of migrants from a burned-out tent camp in northwest Bosnia have spent the night in buses after an attempt to relocate them failed, reflecting confusion in the Balkan country’s dealing with the crisis.
Bosnian authorities sent buses on Tuesday to transfer the migrants from the much-criticized Lipa camp to an army barracks in central Bosnia but this was canceled after locals there organized protests to prevent the relocation. On Wednesday morning, migrants were still inside the buses, local media reported.