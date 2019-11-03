Midwest's 1st cyber battalion to be based in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will be home to the nation's newest National Guard cyber battalion.

State officials say the 127th Cyber Battalion will comprise of about 100 soldiers who will be trained in cyber security and cyber warfare at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis.

Army National Guard officials say they chose Indiana's force for its existing cyber capabilities, partnerships with industry and academia, and the ability to recruit and retain soldiers.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state is a "natural fit" for the first cyber battalion in the Midwest. The battalion is expected to be fully operational by 2022.

There are four other cyber battalions in the country: two in Virginia, one in South Carolina and another in Massachusetts.