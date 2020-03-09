Microsoft, Amazon chip in to help those hurt by coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Major Seattle businesses including Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks and Alaska Airlines are chipping in to help those hit hardest economically by the new coronavirus.

The companies joined with the city of Seattle, King County and the Seattle Foundation on Monday to announce the creation of a new philanthropic fund. It intends to give out an initial round of “rapid response grants” in the next few weeks.

The money will go to organizations that help people who don't have health insurance or access to sick days, people with limited English language proficiency, healthcare and gig economy workers, and communities of color.

The Seattle Foundation, which is administering the fund with the United Way of King County, says contributions from the lead partners so far total $2.5 million. It says it is accepting further donations from individuals and organizations.