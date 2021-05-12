Skip to main content
News

Michigan urges primary care docs to help vaccinate

DAVID EGGERTAssociated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials on Wednesday urged primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepared to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization.

“The most important thing we can do right now is to make vaccines available for whenever someone is ready,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief health deputy. “We know that patients trust their doctors and when they are ready to get vaccinated, we want you to have vaccine on hand.”

She encouraged doctors to check if their patients have been vaccinated and if they have any questions.

About 55% of residents ages 16 and older have been vaccinated.

The push to make doses available in physicians' offices will complement the state's focus on using mobile clinics in places like churches and vaccinating people who are homebound.

Dr. Srikar Reddy, president-elect of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, said it is time to shift attention to residents who are hesitant about the vaccine and to newly eligible who ages 12 to 15.

“It only makes sense to visit your family physician to get vaccinated and to get your teenager vaccinated, too,” he said.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00