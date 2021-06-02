Michigan state House passes vaccine passport ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans alongside a handful of Democrats in the Michigan House passed a bill Wednesday that would ban government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports, even though they do not exist and no legislative effort is being made to utilize them.
The measure, if approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would ban vaccine passports or any other system where individuals' civil rights are diminished by their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to the bill's wording.