TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 71-year-old elected official in the Traverse City area claims she hasn't had a raise in eight years because the county wants to force her out of office.

Peggy Haines, the register of deeds in Grand Traverse County, has filed an age discrimination lawsuit. She has been in office since 2000 and was reelected in November, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.