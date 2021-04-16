Michigan extends mask order, capacity limits amid surge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Friday extended by five weeks a pandemic order that requires masks in public, limits capacity inside businesses and caps gathering sizes, as the state continued to confront the country's highest daily coronavirus infection rate.

The state health department's measure, which was expected and replaces one that had been due to expire Monday, includes a change. Children ages 2 to 4 in day care facilities or camps are no longer exempt from having to wear face coverings, starting April 26.