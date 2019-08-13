Michigan agriculture officials plan trade mission to China

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is planning another trade mission to China.

The fourth annual trip is scheduled for Nov. 8-12 and the agency says representatives of Michigan food and agriculture companies will travel to Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shanghai. It's part of an effort to better understand the Chinese market and meet with Chinese buyers interested in Michigan products.

Michigan officials say China is the state's fifth-largest export market for food and agriculture products.

The Food Export Association of the Midwest will also conduct a trade mission to South Korea on Nov. 6-7, giving Michigan companies another chance to explore trade prospects.