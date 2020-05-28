Michigan: Over 1,200 nursing home residents dead from virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan said at least 1,216 residents of nursing homes have died from coronavirus-related complications, nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths.

The updated figure was released by the state health department at a legislative hearing this week. Director Robert Gordon said the number is incomplete because 13% of facilities are not reporting to the state — including homes in the hard-hit metro Detroit area.

Gordon said health departments in Wayne and Oakland counties are getting coronavirus death data from nursing homes and show 400 more deaths not reflected in the state's information. That would mean nursing home residents account for a third of the state's COVID-19 death toll.

“We're going to find out about more deaths,” Gordon told the Senate Oversight Committee on Wednesday.