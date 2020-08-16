Michigan DNR sets online auction of 200-plus land parcels

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 200 parcels of state-managed land in Michigan are scheduled for online auction in September and October.

Surplus land sales are part of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' public land strategy. The available parcels feature lake frontage, trail access and small lots that can be extended to neighborhood lots, the DNR said.

Ten online auctions will be held between Sept. 8 and Oct. 5. The parcels of land primarily are located in Michigan’s central and northern Lower Peninsula and in the Upper Peninsula. Several of the largest parcels are in Allegan, Antrim, Newaygo, Oscoda and Otsego counties.

Properties range in size from under an acre to 40 acres (16 hectares). Several parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage and are better suited for private ownership. Much of the land is isolated from other DNR-managed property.

Bidders must register before the parcel auction date. Absentee bids can be made online up to 30 days before the auction.