Michigan: 350K who got unemployment aid won't have to repay

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — About 350,000 Michigan residents who received federal unemployment aid will not have to repay benefits after the state had informed them that some reasons for eligibility it approved at the start of the pandemic were not OK.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency said Friday it will give waivers to the group, many who may no longer be collecting benefits. They are among nearly 600,000 claimants whom were asked last month to requalify for the federal assistance, which is $300 a week on top of maximum state benefits of $362.