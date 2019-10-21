Michael Lynch named partner at local law firm

The law firm Lynch, Trembicki and Boynton has announced that Michael P. Lynch, Esq., has been named a partner of the firm.

Attorney Lynch is a third generation member of the firm, founded in 1949 by his grandfather Richard H. Lynch. He received his bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in history and political science from Fairfield University in 2009. He received his juris doctorate cum laude from the Quinnipiac University School of Law in 2012. He serves as a member and past chairman of the Economic Development Commission of the City of Milford. He is a member of the Connecticut and Milford Bar Associations, where he serves as association secretary. Attorney Lynch concentrates his practice in the areas of personal injury, civil and criminal litigation, residential and commercial real estate, and small business entity formation. He resides in the Morningside section of Milford with his wife, Alyssa.

Lynch, Trembicki and Boynton is a general practice law firm with offices located at 63 Cherry Street in Milford, and 225 Main Street in Westport. The firm offers representation to clients in a wide range of practice areas, concentrating in personal injury and civil litigation, residential and commercial real estate, zoning and land use, criminal, family and divorce, estate planning and probate administration matters.