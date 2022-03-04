Miami Seaquarium ending shows with aging orca Lolita March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 10:39 a.m.
In this March 9, 1995 file photo, trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami.
In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015 file photo, Barbara Fulchini, foreground, 24, of Miami, and Adriana Pruitt, center, 32, of Miramar, Fla., attempt to turn back people at the entrance to the Miami Seaquarium during a protest against Lolita the orca's decades-long captivity at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami. The new owners of the Miami Seaquarium will no longer stage shows with its aging orca Lolita under an agreement with federal regulators.
MIAMI (AP) — The new owners of the Miami Seaquarium will no longer stage shows with its aging orca Lolita under an agreement with federal regulators.
MS Leisure, a subsidiary of The Dolphin Company, said as it announced the completion of its Seaquarium acquisition that Lolita and a companion white-sided dolphin Lii will no longer be exhibited under its new license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.