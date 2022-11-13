Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded Nov. 13, 2022 Updated: Nov. 13, 2022 12:12 p.m.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.
The 17-story Deauville Hotel fell into itself after a series of explosions were set off, sending up a large cloud of dust. The hotel was built in 1957 and Kennedy spoke there to the Young Democrats Convention in 1961.