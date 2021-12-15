Mexican woman shot in head by Border Patrol files claim ANITA SNOW , Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 1:24 p.m.
1 of8 Marisol Garcia Alcantara points to the scar on her forehead from a bullet wound during an interview at her home in Tlaxcala, Mexico state, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Attorneys for the 37-year-old, who was shot in the head by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in June in Nogales, Mexico, announced on Dec. 15 that they filed a claim seeking damages from the U.S government. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Marisol Garcia Alcantara pauses during an interview at her home in Tlaxcala, Mexico state, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Attorneys for the 37-year-old, who was shot in the head by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in June in Nogales, Mexico, announced on Dec. 15 that they filed a claim seeking damages from the U.S government. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Marisol Garcia Alcantara hangs clothes to dry at her home during an interview in Tlaxcala, Mexico state, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Attorneys for the 37-year-old, who was shot in the head by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in June in Nogales, Mexico, announced on Dec. 15 that they filed a claim seeking damages from the U.S government. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Marisol Garcia Alcantara gives an interview at her home in Tlaxcala, Mexico state, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Attorneys for the 37-year-old, who was shot in the head by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in June in Nogales, Mexico, announced on Dec. 15 that they filed a claim seeking damages from the U.S government. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Marisol Garcia Alcantara poses for a photo during an interview at her home in Tlaxcala, Mexico state, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Attorneys for the 37-year-old, who was shot in the head by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in June in Nogales, Mexico, announced on Dec. 15 that they filed a claim seeking damages from the U.S government. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived on Wednesday announced they filed a claim against the U.S government as a precursor to a federal lawsuit.
The claim by Marisol García Alcántara, who was suspected of entering the U.S. illegally before the shooting over the summer in Nogales, Arizona, is necessary before a civil action is filed next year with the U.S. District Court in Tucson.