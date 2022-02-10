Mexican migrant shelter aspires to raise its own food ALICIA FERNÁNDEZ, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 2:23 p.m.
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A shelter near the U.S.-Mexico border is hosting not only migrants and asylum seekers, but chickens, pigs and eventually fish as the priest who runs it confronts lengthier stays by seeking a degree of self-sufficiency and stress-relieving activity for his guests.
Asylum seekers forced to wait out their U.S. cases in Mexico are in some cases spending months at the San Matias shelter run by the Rev. Hector Trejo in this sprawling industrial city across the border from El Paso, Texas.
