Messore of Colonial Properties brokers two sales totaling $1.6 million

Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., has announced the completion of the following transactions.

Fred A. Messore, SVP, represented the seller, Mitas Brothers Associates, LLC in the sale of 680 Campbell Ave., West Haven, an 11,600 SF +/- warehouse building on 1.6 +/- acres. The property was purchased by United Illuminating for $1,200,000.

Messore also represented the seller, Normandy Realty, LLC, in the sale of 40 Boston Post Road, West Haven, 11,348 SF +/- commercial building on .52 acres +/-. The building was purchased by Comet Realty, LLC for $425,000 and will continue to be used as a retail tire and automotive shop.

“These two sales represent a continued trend in the market of properties being sold to owner/users,” said Richetelli. “There is a strong demand in the marketplace for these types of properties.”

Colonial Properties, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full service Commercial and Residential Real Estate Brokerage, located in Orange. The firm handles all types of real estate transactions including the sale and leasing of retail, industrial, office, investment properties, and residential properties, as well as brokering land and business sales.