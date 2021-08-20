Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other 'big' issues KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Aug. 20, 2021 Updated: Aug. 20, 2021 2:52 a.m.
1 of18 FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes the President of Russia Vladimir Putin for an official visit at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2006 file photo, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak during a meeting in the Moscow Kremlin. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Jan Bauer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 FILE - In this on Wednesday, April 26, 2006 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the beginning of a German-Russian summit at the scientific library of the state university of Tomsk, about 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) east of Moscow, in the Siberian part of Russia. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 FILE - In this on Wednesday, April 26, 2006 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the beginning of a German-Russian summit at the scientific library of the state university of Tomsk, about 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) east of Moscow, in the Siberian part of Russia. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a news conference after bilateral talks in Dresden, Germany. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen as Putin's dog Cony walks past, during the meeting in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Mikhail Metzel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes President of Russia Vladimir Putin, left, for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2012 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, welcomes President of Russia Vladimir Putin, left, with military honors at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Gero Breloer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 FILE - In this Sunday, May 10, 2015 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow marking the 70th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis in World War II, in Moscow, Russia. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 file photo, President of Russia Vladimir Putin waves after he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a summit with the leaders of Russia, Ukraine and France at the chancellery in Berlin. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a news conference following a summit on Syria, in Istanbul. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after their joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Merkel’s trip to Moscow on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite their many political differences, Putin and Merkel, who is fluent in Russian, have always held up a line of communication true to Merkel’s conviction that relations in general can only improve if one continues talking with each other. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks in Moscow on Friday amid the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and as Russia's treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and Ukraine remain a source of ongoing tension between the two leaders' countries.
Other challenging issues that are certain to play a role in the meeting are a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany opposed by the United States, the repression of dissent in Belarus, and allegations that the Belarusian government has channeled migrants into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with the aim of destabilizing the European Union.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER