Merck plans $100M expansion at Kansas manufacturing facility

DESOTO, Kan. (AP) — Merck Animal Health said Monday it plans to invest $100 million to expand and enhance its manufacturing facility in DeSoto, Kansas.

The company, a division of Merck & Co. based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, said in a news release that it plans a technology expansion of its vaccine production facility this year plus an additional $66 million investment in the coming years.

The site develops vaccines for swine, cattle and horses.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Merck Animal Health continues to be a strong source of innovation and growth in Kansas and are a leading force in vaccine production and research.

“The upgrades to these facilities will lead to more advancements in animal health and reinforce the importance of supporting biotechnology companies in the state,” Kelly said.

Pamela Stoops, executive director for the company's DeSoto operations, said the capital improvements and expansion in its manufacturing capabilities strengthens the company's footprint in the state and increases its ability to fulfill customer demand.