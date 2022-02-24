Mental issue raised in boy's body in freezer case in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney said Thursday he wants a mental health evaluation for a Las Vegas man now jailed in protective custody after being accused of keeping a widow and her daughter captive at his home, killing the woman’s 4-year-old son and storing the boy’s body in a garage freezer.
Brandon Lee Toseland’s public defender, Scott Coffee, told reporters following Toseland’s brief court appearance on a murder charge that although his client intends to plead not guilty, the allegations in the case invited a competency review.