Men abused by Ohio State doctor ask court to revive lawsuits

Attorneys for some of the men who sued Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor argued Tuesday that a federal appeals court should overturn a judge's dismissal and let the lawsuits continue toward trial.
But a lawyer for the school contends their claims were made years too late. If the doctor's behavior and Ohio State's inaction during his tenure were as egregious as alleged, he argued, the students knew enough that, legally speaking, they should have started looking into further recourse back then.