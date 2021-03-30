Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN, Report for America/Associated Press March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 12:57 p.m.
1 of18 The honor guard carries the casket into a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 The honor guard carries the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, to a memorial service at a church, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 An officer in tactical gear carries a long gun while patrolling the parking lot as a casket is unloaded for a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 The casket carrying the body of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley is carried by a Denver Police honor guard to a waiting hearse after a service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Police officers queue up as they wait for the casket carrying the body of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley to be taken to a waiting hearse after a service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Motorcycle officers flank the hearse carrying the body of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley along westbound Colfax Avenue after a service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Colorado Springs police and fire department first responders stand on the overpass of Bijou Street and Interstate 25 and salute to Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley's mother as she passes through Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Officer Talley's mother was driven up from New Mexico by Colorado State Patrol. First responders stood on Bijou and N. Academy overpasses to honor and pay their respects to officer Talley's family and all the victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket on Monday in Boulder, Colo. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP) Chancey Bush/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Police cadets detailed to traffic duty stop to salute as the casket carrying the body of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley is placed in a waiting hearse after a service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 A piece of black tape is affixed to the badge of a Denver Police Department officer at the service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Motorcycle officers from various departments lead the hearse carrying the casket carrying the body of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley westbound along Colfax Avenue after a service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Servers precede the casket carrying the body of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley after a service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A slain Colorado police officer credited with preventing more people from being killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket will be honored at a memorial service before being laid to rest Tuesday.
More than 500 law enforcement vehicles took part in a procession that escorted the hearse carrying Officer Eric Talley's body to the service at Flatirons Community Church in the city of Lafayette. A line of officers waited for Talley’s casket to arrive, then his family followed it inside the church, escorted by police.
Written By
PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN