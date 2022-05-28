Memorial Day strikes a chord for Milford veteran, parade grand marshal

MILFORD — For Marc Youngquist, this year’s parade grand marshal, the meaning of Memorial Day changed over the course of his military career.
“For me, it was a typical thing, it was a three-day holiday with a couple of hamburgers, hot dogs and a cookout with the city putting on a parade,” he said. “As the years went on and my service went on, it became more important to me and a more serious definition, that now it wasn’t just a holiday, but remembering those I served with who are no longer here.”