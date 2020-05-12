Memorial Day flag garden canceled; hospital finances suffer

BOSTON (AP) — A Memorial Day weekend flag garden on Boston Common to honor the 37,000 military members from Massachusetts who have died in the service of the country dating to the Revolutionary War has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say.

“After much discussion and reflection on public health guidance for gatherings at this time, we have decided to cancel the large volunteer flag garden project, as we believe that is the safest course of action right now," the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund said in a statement.

The organization is instead asking residents to either place a flag in their window or on their front lawns, then post pictures and videos on social media with the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden.

___

HOSPITAL FINANCES

The finances of Massachusetts hospitals are taking a hard hit during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitals are currently losing $1.4 billion in revenue each month and are projected to lose $5 billion in revenue through July, according to the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, The Boston Globe reported.

The downturn is being caused by the cancellation of elective and non-critical surgeries and a drop in non-coronavirus visits.

“The financial impact of COVID-19 is unlike anything that we’ve ever seen,” said Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey Health, the state’s second-largest hospital network.

He and other hospital leaders said their revenue and patient numbers have fallen to less than half of what they were before the pandemic.

Even though Massachusetts hospitals have received about $1 billion from the federal CARES Act, it won't cover all the losses, industry leaders said.

___

MEALS FOR HOSPITAL WORKERS

Boston-based drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Tuesday that it will cover the cost of 10,000 meals this week for health care workers battling the pandemic at two hospitals.

The donation, through the company's Vertex Foundation, is part of a $5 million commitment supporting organizations providing COVID-19 emergency relief and assistance.

The meals purchased from local restaurants will feed physicians, nurses, janitorial staff, security and others at Brigham and Women's and Massachusetts General hospitals.