Medicare posts key nursing home staffing info for consumers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shining a light on key markers for nursing home quality, Medicare said Wednesday it is now posting details on staff turnover and weekend nurse coverage on its “Care Compare” website, where families can research a facility.
The move by the Biden administration comes as COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes have risen again, despite extensive efforts to vaccinate residents and staff. Staffing is a critical factor in nursing home quality and safety, but a major upgrade of federal requirements is stuck in Congress, bogged down with the rest of President Joe Biden's sweeping social and climate legislation.