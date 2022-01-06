Medical relief teams leave Poland without reaching migrants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — International humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders said Thursday that its teams assigned to Poland's border with Belarus have left the country after repeatedly being denied access to the migrants and refugees they went to help.

Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres, said it spent three months seeking permission for its emergency response workers to enter the forested border zone where hundreds of asylum-seekers now are stranded in freezing winter weather.