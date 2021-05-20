Mediating in Gaza conflict, Egypt seeks broader influence SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 10:42 a.m.
1 of12 Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, meets with Palestinian Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmad at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Palestinian Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmad meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, second right, meets with Palestinian Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmad at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 French President Emmanuel Macron waves good-bye to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi after their talks at the Elysee Palace, Monday, May 17, 2021 in Paris. U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers convened emergency weekend meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest single attacks in nearly a week of Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Palestinian Fatah official Azzam Al-Ahmad meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, at the foreign ministry in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is trying to prove itself to the world once again as an indispensable mediator as it rushes to broker a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, the fourth in just over a decade.
It’s the latest instance in which Egypt has served as a mediator between Israel and Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group. Egypt borders both Israel and the Gaza Strip, and has been a key player since Israel withdrew troops from Gaza in 2005 and Hamas seized the territory in 2007.