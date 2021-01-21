McDonald's owner who attended Trump rally issues apology

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City area McDonald's restaurant owner who attended the Washington rally that spawned a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol is apologizing after he wrote on social media that he was “glad" he didn't miss the “HISTORICAL DAY."

Jim Wagy said in a statement issued Wednesday that he was not part of the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 after a rally in which Republican Donald Trump repeated unsubstantiated claims that the presidential election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was rigged, The Kansas City Star reports.