Mayor of Ohio capital city rescinds continuing curfew order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Ohio’s capital city on Saturday rescinded his order for a continuing 10 p.m. curfew during ongoing protests that early on included vandalism and looting.

The decision by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther came the day after a federal lawsuit was filed that challenged the order because acts of vandalism have largely dissipated. The lawsuit will be dismissed based on an agreement between the city and those who sued, Ginther said.

Ginther said he made the decision after consulting with City Attorney Zach Klein.

“I am pleased that in recent days there has been better communication and greater collaboration between police and protestors, demonstrations have been peaceful, and there have not been any significant acts of violence, vandalism or use of force by police,” the mayor said in a statement.

Many protesters complained of heavy-handed police tactics including the use of tear gas during Columbus protests. Last week, Klein created a process for people to submit allegations of police brutality.

Ginther put the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place May 30 after multiple businesses were vandalized and looted, including 28 windows smashed at the Ohio Statehouse.