Mayor, lawmakers object to $143M gas explosions settlement

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Elected officials in Massachusetts are objecting to a plan to divide up a $143 million class action settlement from last September's natural gas disaster.

Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and four state lawmakers say the proposal needs to be revisited in light of a major gas leak that forced evacuations in Lawrence recently. They proposed a new plan in a letter ahead of a Monday hearing in Essex County Superior Court in Salem.

The officials say any businesses impacted by both incidents should receive at least $5,000 and impacted residents should receive at least $1,000. They also say $20 million should be set aside for public safety improvements.

The proposed plan calls for payouts ranging from $50 to $15,000 and roughly $28 million for the lawyers who filed the suit.