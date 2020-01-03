https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Mayor-encouraging-residents-to-recycle-Christmas-14947957.php
Mayor encouraging residents to recycle Christmas trees
Photo: Contributed Photo
The Milford Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees again this year. However, Mayor Benjamin G. Blake is encouraging residents to recycle their trees. Anyone wishing to recycle trees can bring them to the Walnut Beach or Tri-Beach parking lots on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Department of Public Works will be there to chip the trees.
For those residents who choose not to recycle their trees, the Public Works Department will pick up Christmas trees throughout the month of January. Uncut trees should be left at curbside.
